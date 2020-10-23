Nona Mae Mitchell

SUN PRAIRIE/OREGON – Nona Mae Ruud Lorenz Mitchell, age 84, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by family.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1936, in Cambridge, WI, the daughter of Hans and Gladys (Thomas) Ruud.

Nona graduated from Oregon High School in 1954. She was an avid reader and crafter extraordinaire and loved animals, but more than anything, she loved her family.

Nona is survived by her children, Terrie (Jeffrey) Senty, James Lorenz, Suzanne (Aaron) Erkle, Sheryl Ault, Donald (Cheryl) Lorenz, Chris Mitchell and Robert Mitchell; grandchildren, Adam, Kristina, Daniel (Terrie), Ashley, Lindsay, Kyle (James), Tony, Jessica (Suzanne), Chantel (Sheryl), Jamie, Nicholas, Justin (Donald), Kyle, Paige, Chase, Mallory, Phoenix (Chris), Nikolas and Robie (Robert); eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Doreen (Elwood) Davidson and Caryl (James) Larson.

She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, and sister, Rita J. Meyer.

Nona’s Remembrance will be held at CREEKSIDE PLACE, 102 Maple St., Evansville, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nona’s memory can be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

Nona’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare, especially Denise, for all the kind and compassionate care they gave her.

