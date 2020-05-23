Non-verbal students receive ‘life-changing’ devices

Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29, a school for students with disabilities, gifted special devices that helps non verbal student communicate. Credit: WNEP

CNN — Schools are forced to do things a little differently these days.

At Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 near Minersville, a school for people with disabilities, there was a drive-thru event that will change the lives of some students who go here.

“Many of the students are nonverbal, and it just opens up a new avenue of communication with the parents and school as well,” Debra Arnold, the director of special education at Schuylkill Intermediate said.

Variety The Children’s Charity sent the school special devices that will allow non-verbal students to communicate, through a number of features on iPads that are specifically set up and tailored to the needs of those who use them.

“When a student gets these devices, it changes their entire world we have a lot of students here at the IU who due to neurological issues or physiological issues are non-verbal and have no other means to communicate. So this is truly a gift for these students,” Tammy Falls, a speech and language therapist said.

Jennifer Smithers son, Kyle, is non-verbal and received one of the devices during the drive through.

If he wants something, he can’t tell me,” Smithers said. “This will give him the ability to tell me what it is he wants, what it is he needs, which will make my life easier to help him.”

All thanks to this hand held device that can do so much.

