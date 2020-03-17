Non-essential procedures postponed at Madison hospitals

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health, UW Health and UnityPoint Health – Meriter are postponing non-life threatening, non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

A release said the hospitals are doing this to respond to COVID-19 and shorten the duration of the outbreak.

Teams are reaching out to affected patients.

“The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority. We believe that this step is in the best interest of patients, staff and the community during this challenging period. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will reassess schedules on an ongoing basis,” the release said.

