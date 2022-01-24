Nominate your business for Best Places to Work 2022

Love your workplace? Nominate it to be considered for Best Places to Work.

by Maija Inveiss

After a two-year hiatus, Madison Magazine is bringing back its annual Best Places to Work program. Now, it’s time to nominate your Madison-area workplace to be considered for Best Places to Work 2022.

The annual program provides local employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Research shows that engaged employees stay with their employers longer, serve customers more effectively and help contribute toward a more profitable company. Survey questions inquire about several aspects of their workplace such as trust, benefits, satisfaction and opportunities, management and co-workers.

The nomination will give you access to participate in our exclusive survey to measure your company’s strengths in key areas of employee engagement. Your company could then appear on the list of best workplaces in the October 2022 issue of Madison Magazine.

The deadline to submit nominations is March 11. To fill out a nomination form, click here.

For more information about the process, click here. For the answers to frequently asked questions, read on.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Is there a minimum or maximum number of employees?

The minimum is 10 employees. There is no maximum number.

When will we be getting the survey to share with our employees?

March 14

What information do I need to do to nominate?

You’ll need the name of the company, number of employees and contact information for two people who can facilitate the survey on behalf of the company (typically these are senior HR leaders or other leaders in the company).

How long does it take to nominate?

It takes no more than 10 minutes. You do not have to write anything about why you should be considered. The nomination process signs up your company to participate in the survey. The survey then determines where each business ranks.

How does Quantum Workplace’s system work?

Quantum hosts the survey for Madison Magazine. They created this guide to fully detail the process.

Where do the businesses need to be located to participate?

Madison Magazine’s Best Places to Work survey is open to any business in Dane County and the surrounding counties of Columbia, Dodge, Iowa, Green, Rock, Jefferson and Sauk. If your company has branches nationally, be sure to only count the number of employees in the area and refer to the locations in the Madison area.

Is it free to nominate and participate in the survey?

Yes, it’s completely free! Quantum does have some optional add-ons that they offer to companies in addition to filling out the survey.

When does Madison Magazine publish Best Places to Work?

This year it will included in the October issue of the magazine.

How are the businesses listed in Madison Magazine?

The names of the top 10 businesses in three size categories — small (10-50 employees), medium (51-100 employees) and large (101+ employees) — will be published in the October issue as Madison Magazine’s Best Places to Work. The placement of the businesses in the list are determined by the Quantum Workplace survey.

If you have any additional questions, contact associate editor Maija Inveiss.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.