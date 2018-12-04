Noel R. Halverson

STOUGHTON-Noel R. Halverson, age 88, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 9, 1930, in Cheboygan, Mich., the son of Ford and Edna (Martin) Halverson. Noel graduated from South Division High School in Milwaukee and from UW-Platteville, where he received a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering. While at Platteville, he met and later married Barbara Gant on Sept. 15, 1953.

Noel enlisted and served in the U.S. Army in El Paso, Texas, from 1953-1956. He was a self-employed salesman and a small business owner for most of his career. Noel’s enjoyment of people made him very successful in his business. He was a great companion, husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of the Stoughton Country Club, Stoughton Lions Club and Sons of Norway.

Noel enjoyed golf, playing cards with friends, traveling, boating, flying, reading and was interested in rocks and gems.

He is survived by his loving companion, Elaine Lohneis; children, Jeannine (Bruce) Hanson, Judith (Don) Washecheck, Troy (Jennifer Stull) Halverson, Tracie (Mike) Wolfe; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Karl Gant; sister-in-law, Norma Gant; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; parents, Ford and Edna Halverson; brother-in-law, Jerry Gant; and in-laws, Bernard and Lulu Gant.

A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 North, Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Thursday Dec. 6, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the Stoughton Area Veterans Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

