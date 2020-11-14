Nobel UN food agency warns 2021 will be worse than 2020

The head of the World Food Program says the Nobel Peace Prize has given the U.N. agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders that next year is going to be worse than this year. And David Beasley warns that without billions of dollars “we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021.”

He said in an AP interview that the Nobel Committee looked at the agency’s work in conflicts to feed millions — but also sent “a message to the world that it’s getting worse … (and) that our hardest work is yet to come.”