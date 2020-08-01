Noah’s Ark Waterpark closes due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Noah's Ark Waterpark - Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — Noah’s Ark Waterpark announced Saturday that the park is closed due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Noah’s Ark website, the park will be closed until further notice as a safety precaution after management was informed that the two team members tested positive for coronavirus.

” The first and foremost priority of Noah’s Ark is the health and safety of our Guests and Team Members. Since opening this summer, Noah’s Ark has implemented extensive safety protocols, including temperature checks for all Guests and Team Members, requiring face coverings, increased cleaning and disinfection protocols, promoting social distancing, and limiting attendance, said in a statement.” “We will work closely with the Sauk County Health Department and other experts on any additional recommendations at this time. The park will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization today, and will be closed until further notice. We will provide more information on reopening as soon as possible. We apologize to our Guests who intended to visit today, and thank them for their patience and understanding.”

The website did not release a date on when the park would reopen.

