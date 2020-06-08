Noah’s Ark to open for summer season on June 20

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo by Nick Paradise (Kennywood Park)

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Noah’s Ark Waterpark officials announced Monday that the park will be opening for the 2020 season on June 20.

The park has implemented a series of safety measures to help combat the spread of COVID-19 including limited capacity, pre-entry temperature checks, sanitizing stations and social distancing, among others.

“The health and safety of our Guests and Team Members continues to be our top priority as we work to reopen in this new environment,” said General Manager Mark Whitfield. “We will continue working in step with local leaders, health experts and our industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Noah’s Ark.”

According to a news release, the entire park, in addition to each individual attraction like pools, rides, slides and restaurants, will have limited capacity to allow for proper social distancing.

Guests must pre-purchase a ticket or season pass and RSVP for the day they want to visit. Walk-up tickets will be unavailable this summer; tickets can only be purchased online.

As a safety measure, anyone who has a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed into the park.

All guests and staff members, expect children under the age of three, will be required to wear face masks while not swimming or on rides.

For more information about safety measures at Noah’s Ark, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments