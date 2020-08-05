Noah’s Ark to close for remainder of 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Noah’s Ark announced Wednesday that the water park will be closed for the remainder of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a statement released on the water park’s website, all 2020 single-day tickets and 2020 season passes will be honored in the 2021 season. All 2020 Season Passholders will also receive a free 2021 Buddy Ticket, according to the release.

“We thank you Team Members for their flexibility and tireless efforts to provide people with a fun escape during this unprecedented summer.”

The statement said crews will take the rest of the year to prepare for the 2021 season, which is scheduled to start Memorial Day weekend.

The announcement comes just days after the water park closed when two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

