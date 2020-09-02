Noah J. Hershberger

Noah J. Hershberger, age 67 of Monticello passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

He was born on June 23, 1953 the son of Eli and Elizabeth (Yoder) Hershberger, Noah grew up in Plain City, OH until his family moved to the New Glarus area. He married Sandy Steiner and they had four children together. Noah worked for Karlen Ford in Monticello and later the Village of Monticello Public Works Department. He also mowed lawns for many years around Monticello.

Noah is survived by his children Tamara (Eugene Parker, Jr.) Deen, Melissa (Joseph Elmer) Hershberger, Timothy (Jessica Scace) Hershberger, and Mary Hershberger. He is further survived by his sisters Barbara (Perry) Bontrager, Marilyn Hershberger, Rebecca (William) Miller, and Amanda Hershberger, mother of his children Sandy Hershberger, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Emma.

A private family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Amish Cemetery, rural New Glarus.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines.

