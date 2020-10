Noah Burks ready to be “the next” linebacker at Wisconsin

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley



MADISON, Wis – Noah Burks is coming off a year where he finished with 44 tackles, 2 sacks, and a pick-6, but his role for the defense in 2020 has changed.

Burks is expected to do more than “just his job” and be a playmaker for the Badger defense. And it’s a role he plans to fulfill.