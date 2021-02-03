No voters targeted for purge voted in Wisconsin in 2020

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of voters identified as possibly having moved in Wisconsin shrunk by two-thirds before the November presidential election, and none of the people still on the list cast ballots in 2020.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission was discussing the report Wednesday.

More than 232,000 voters were initially identified in 2019 as potentially having moved.

The elections commission says that the number of people still on the movers list had shrunk to just over 71,500.

Conservatives sued the state to force all of the voters to be taken off of registration rolls.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has yet to rule in the case.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.