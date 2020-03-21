No visitors for adult patients at UnityPoint Health – Meriter starting Monday

MADISON, Wis. — UnityPoint Health – Meriter is further restricting hospital visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic starting Monday.

According to a news release, all routine visits at the hospitals and clinics will be restricted starting Monday at 8 a.m. until further notice.

The restrictions limit adult patients to no visitors.

Pediatric and NICU patients get two support people.

Birth center patients can have one support person.

End of life patients can have visitors in coordination with the nursing team.

