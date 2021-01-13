‘No violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind’: President Trump urges supporters to stay peaceful in new video

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump released a video Wednesday condemning the actions of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

The video came out hours after he was impeached by the House for a record second time, this time with Republican votes. The post was shared via the official White House Twitter account, as the president’s own account has been permanently suspended by the social media platform.

Trump said he “unequivocally” disowned the insurrection in Washington, D.C. and called on his supporters to remain peaceful amid concerns about additional violence in the days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“No true supporter of mine could ever support political violence,” Trump said. “No true supporter of mine could disrespect law enforcement.”

With the threat of possible armed protests looming, Trump reiterated that everyone must follow the law and obey law enforcements’ instructions.

“Every American deserves to have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way,” Trump said. “That is your First Amendment right. But I cannot emphasize that there must be no violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind.

“Whether you’re on the right or on the left, Democrat or Republican, there is never a justification for violence. No excuses, no exceptions, America is a nation of laws.”

Trump said he has directed federal agencies to use “all necessary resources” to maintain order. Thousands of National Guard troops from across the country have been mobilized to the nation’s capital, including roughly 500 from Wisconsin.

The president also touched on free speech and blacklisting, in what was likely a reference to his social media account suspensions and the removal of the Parler app from digital stores.

“What is needed now is for us to listen to one another, not to silence one another,” Trump said.

Trump made no reference to becoming the first president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.