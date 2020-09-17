No students exposed, but Argyle schools close following employee’s positive COVID test

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

ARGYLE, Wis. — A Lafayette school district is closing in-person and virtual learning Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

The Argyle School District said in a letter to students and families Thursday that the school was notified Thursday of the positive test. School officials said students were not exposed but they’re working to determine if staff had any close contact and potential exposures with that person.

Superintendent Mike Beranek said the staff member is under quarantine and won’t return for two weeks or until medical authorities determine it is safe for that person to return.

The district said it will do a deep clean of the building Friday and continue to work with the Lafayette County Health Department on a plan for next week.

“We are waiting for additional information that will guide our plan for in-person instruction and that plan will be communicated to you as soon as we receive guidance,” Beranek said in the letter.

The district didn’t say Thursday that it would pivot to virtual learning, instead it said officials will notify families if they decide to change from in-person instruction to another model.

Beranek said any students or staff experiencing illnesses with symptoms resembling those of the coronavirus should contact their healthcare provider. Public health will contact anyone who has been identified as being in close contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19.

