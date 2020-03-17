No, St. Patrick’s Day is not canceled.

Yes, most of the events are canceled, but you can still celebrate.

It was a disheartening task to have to read through the St. Patrick’s Day events listing I assigned to one of our interns, Hannah Twietmeyer, knowing that nearly every event she had included in the article was canceled because of Coronavirus. For some bars and restaurants, St. Patrick’s Day is one of their busiest days of the year.

But for the love of St. Patrick, we refuse to cancel another thing this week, especially a holiday. It will be a different kind of celebration this year, as we continue to quarantine and practice social distancing. Here are three ways you can still celebrate the holiday that originated as a day of feast for the patron saint of Ireland.

1. Try a new coffee stout

While the Saturday release party is canceled, Alt Brew still plans to release its limited edition coffee stout on Tuesday as of now. We’d suggest swinging by for a growler to-go! Click here for more information

2. Get your fill of hearty St. Patty’s Day takeout

Below are a few places you can pick up corned beef and cabbage and other staple St. Patty’s Day dishes to-go in the Madison area. (Note: Be sure to check availability and hours in real time on St. Patrick’s Day, as services are fluid at this time.)

Dexter’s Pub

Take-Out menu for St. Patrick’s day:Corned Beef & Cabbage $11.99Reuben w/choice of side $11.99Vegan Burger with… Posted by Dexter's Pub on Monday, March 16, 2020

Monk’s Bar and Grill in Middleton

Varsity Bar & Grill in Sun Prairie

Coppertop Restaurant

Still serving corned beef and cabbage for St. Patricks day. Call ahead and we’ll have it ready for pick up! Or order through Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Eat Street and Door Dash! Posted by Coppertop Restaurant on Monday, March 16, 2020

Harmony Bar & Grill

At Harmony Bar, we are taking steps to continue to provide you with your favorite neighborhood eats as we maintain… Posted by Harmony Bar & Grill on Monday, March 16, 2020

The Cooper’s Tavern

3. Learn how to make green beer at home!

While it won’t be the same as cheersing glasses of beer with friends and strangers at a bar this year, it’s for the best. If a hearty Irish takeout meal isn’t enough to lift your spirits, take a look at this step-by-step “how to make green beer” video I assigned in 2014 to one of my student newspaper colleagues/friends who obviously knew it was better to troll me with this tutorial instead of notifying me that there aren’t many steps to making green beer. (I’m sure he still regrets not finishing that chug at the end.)

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, all!

