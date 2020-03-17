No, St. Patrick’s Day is not canceled.
Yes, most of the events are canceled, but you can still celebrate.
It was a disheartening task to have to read through the St. Patrick’s Day events listing I assigned to one of our interns, Hannah Twietmeyer, knowing that nearly every event she had included in the article was canceled because of Coronavirus. For some bars and restaurants, St. Patrick’s Day is one of their busiest days of the year.
But for the love of St. Patrick, we refuse to cancel another thing this week, especially a holiday. It will be a different kind of celebration this year, as we continue to quarantine and practice social distancing. Here are three ways you can still celebrate the holiday that originated as a day of feast for the patron saint of Ireland.
1. Try a new coffee stout
While the Saturday release party is canceled, Alt Brew still plans to release its limited edition coffee stout on Tuesday as of now. We’d suggest swinging by for a growler to-go! Click here for more information
2. Get your fill of hearty St. Patty’s Day takeout
Below are a few places you can pick up corned beef and cabbage and other staple St. Patty’s Day dishes to-go in the Madison area. (Note: Be sure to check availability and hours in real time on St. Patrick’s Day, as services are fluid at this time.)
Monk’s Bar and Grill in Middleton
Varsity Bar & Grill in Sun Prairie
3. Learn how to make green beer at home!
While it won’t be the same as cheersing glasses of beer with friends and strangers at a bar this year, it’s for the best. If a hearty Irish takeout meal isn’t enough to lift your spirits, take a look at this step-by-step “how to make green beer” video I assigned in 2014 to one of my student newspaper colleagues/friends who obviously knew it was better to troll me with this tutorial instead of notifying me that there aren’t many steps to making green beer. (I’m sure he still regrets not finishing that chug at the end.)
Happy St. Patrick’s Day, all!
