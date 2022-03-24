No repairs needed for Hart Road bridge following semi fire, WisDOT says

by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — Wisconsin transportation officials said Thursday that the Hart Road bridge that crosses over I-39/90 is back open and does not need any repairs following a Tuesday morning semi fire near the overpass.

The bridge was closed so crews could inspect and determine if it was structurally sound after a semi-truck caught fire underneath it.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation staff determined no repairs were needed and have since reopened the roadway to all traffic.

Traffic was backed up for hours following the fire, but no one was injured.

