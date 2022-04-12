No plans to reinstate mask mandate at this time, local health officials say

by Jaymes Langrehr

A sign on the door of a downtown Madison business asks customers to still wear a mask inside, even after Dane County's mask order expired on March 1, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000).

MADISON, Wis. — Even though COVID-19 cases are ticking upward and other cities across the country are reinstating mask mandates, local health officials say as of now, they do not plan to reinstate Dane County’s mandate.

Public Health Madison & Dane County communications coordinator Morgan Finke says the county is still seeing low levels of COVID-19 in the community, as defined by the CDC.

Because of that, Finke says PHMDC is still encouraging everyone to make decisions based on their own personal comfort levels, but another mandate is not currently being considered.

“As we’ve done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to monitor these metrics and adjust recommendations as needed, but there are no plans to reinstate a face covering order in Dane County at this time,” Finke told News 3 Now.

Dane County’s previous mask order was allowed to expire on March 1 as a surge in cases due to the Omicron variant dropped off. Some communities, including Madison and Dane County, have seen an uptick in cases recently. Increasing numbers led officials in Philadelphia to re-institute their indoor mask mandate this week.

PHMDC’s COVID-19 dashboard has shown a 29 percent increase in cases and a 25.7 percent increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the last two weeks as the BA.2 Omicron subvariant has become the dominant variant in the county, but the number of COVID-19 deaths has remained relatively steady and low.

A total of 63 percent of Dane County residents ages 5 and up are considered up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

