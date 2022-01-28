No News 3 Now Live at Four, News 3 Now at 5 and 6 to air on Channel3000+ January 28th

PROGRAMMING NOTE FROM NEWS 3 NOW:

Due to CBS airing the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open during the afternoon of Friday, January 28, 2022, News 3 Now Live at Four will not air. Additionally, News 3 Now at Five and News 3 Now at Six will air exclusively online at Channel3000.com and Channel3000+ streaming apps.

Additionally, News 3 Now at Five and News 3 Now at Six will be rebroadcast on TVW.

All newscasts will return to their normally scheduled times on Monday, January 31.

