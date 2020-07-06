No new deaths for 3rd straight day as 9.2% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — For the third day in a row, no new deaths have been confirmed in Wisconsin as a result of COVID-19.

State and county health officials said the death toll remains at 797, while the state has reached a lifetime total of 32,174 confirmed cases.

Not as many people were tested over Fourth of July weekend, a trend that carried over into Monday’s results. Out of the 5,286 tests in the past 24 hours, 597 people have tested positive.

Monday’s positive percentage of new tests went down from 10.4% to 9.2%, which is relatively high compared to previous weeks.

Saturday saw a sharp rise in new positive tests after nearly doubling compared to Friday, though that percentage has gradually declined since then.

Health officials said 6,018 cases remain active, with 16 more people being hospitalized Monday. There are a total of 11,400 hospital beds throughout the state, but only 24% are available. DHS said 285 patients are receiving ventilation and 66 remain in intensive care.

COVID-19 has had a recent impact on Wisconsin sports teams, as two players from the Milwaukee Brewers have tested positive for the virus. The Milwaukee Bucks also closed their practice facility after the team’s latest round of testing.

