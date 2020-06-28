No new deaths confirmed as positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests reaches 7.1%

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not report any new coronavirus-related deaths Sunday as 7.1% of new tests came back positive.

The death toll is roughly 3% of the state’s positive cases, which has reached 27,843. About 18% of cases remain active, with health officials confirming 457 new cases Sunday afternoon.

That means 7.1% of tests have come back positive in the past 24 hours, a number which has grown from Saturday 5.9%.

In total, 27,743 people have tested positive for the virus. Of those, who have tested positive, 21,953 of them have made full recoveries. DHS officials said there are 5,009 active cases as of Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are 62 labs that can process new tests. Twenty-six labs throughout the state are preparing to process COVID-19 tests. Between the 62 active labs, health officials are able to process 15,508 tests per day.

The Kollege Klub announced Friday that the bar will be closed “effective immediately, until is is determined safe to reopen.”

