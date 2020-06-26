No new deaths confirmed as positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests approaches 6%

MADISON, Wis. — The number of people in Wisconsin who have died due to COVID-19 remains at 767, according to state and county health departments.

The death toll is roughly 3% of the state’s positive cases, which has reached 26,763. About 19% of cases remain active, with health officials confirming 422 new cases Friday afternoon.

That means 5.7% of tests have come back positive in the past 24 hours, a number which has grown from Thursday’s 4.1%. With 75 active labs across the state, as many as 18,425 tests can be conducted daily. However, Friday’s test results were only about half that size.

Dane County has had a spike in new cases this week, with 96 confirmed for Friday alone. Public health officials noted that many of the people interviewed for contact tracing were in their 20s and confirmed going to bars and attending other gatherings.

In response to the recent surge, health officials amended some of the guidelines for Dane County’s reopening plan Thursday night.

For more information on COVID-19 in Wisconsin, click here.