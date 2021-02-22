No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin for second consecutive day

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row, according to the state Department of Health Services.

A total of 6,284 Wisconsinites have died of coronavirus complications. DHS officials said 32 more people have also been hospitalized in the past day. Out of the state’s 10,767 hospital beds, 24% are available for new patients.

The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests is at its lowest in nearly a year. As of Monday afternoon, the seven-day average percent positive by test has gone down slightly to 2.6%.

Health officials recorded 423 new cases of the virus, which is below the seven-day rolling average of 612. The state has reached an all-time total of 559,998 confirmed cases, and 1.5% of those cases are active.

As of Monday, 1,186,325 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout Wisconsin. More than 352,000 people have fully completed the vaccination series, including roughly 50,000 in Dane County.

