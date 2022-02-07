No MPD officers witnessed police-involved shooting on city’s east side, chief says

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s police chief shared a statement Monday further detailing the Madison Police Department’s level of involvement in a police shooting that’s come with more questions than answers.

MPD Chief Shon Barnes reiterated in his latest statement on the recent police shooting that no MPD officers fired their weapons during the incident. He added that none of the three MPD officers who were assigned to hold the perimeter during the attempted arrest immediately before witnessed the shooting.

“No Madison officers fired their weapons. Nor did they witness the shooting. All three helped provide aid and secured the scene until investigators with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrived,” Barnes said in the statement. “Our department respects the investigative process that is being led by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Any other information will need to come from that agency.”

The shooting, which is under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, happened on Madison’s east side Thursday morning near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Boulevard. MPD officials said last week that their officers were at the scene to help the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation with an attempted arrest.

During the arrest, a law enforcement officer fired their weapon. The subject of the attempted arrest, a 38-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the sheriff’s office has yet to confirm if he was shot by law enforcement.

Over the weekend, the family of Quadren Wilson said Wilson was shot five times in the back during the incident. Wilson’s family and attorney said the 38-year-old was unarmed and did not have a weapon in the vehicle when law enforcement stopped him.

News 3 Now has reached out to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the DOJ and MPD to confirm whether Wilson was the injured suspect, whether the injured suspect was shot by an officer, or whether the injured suspect shot at officers. No agency has answered any of those questions.

Read MPD’s full statement below.

We’ve heard some concern regarding our role in last week’s officer-involved shooting on the city’s east side. Agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation were attempting to make an arrest near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Boulevard when the shooting happened. We want to reassure the community that, during the operation, three of our officers were assigned to maintain the outer perimeter. It’s not uncommon for us to assist outside agencies in a support role during larger operations. No Madison officers fired their weapons. Nor did they witness the shooting. All three helped provide aid and secured the scene until investigators with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrived. Our department respects the investigative process that is being led by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Any other information will need to come from that agency.

