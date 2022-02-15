No MPD officers criminally liable for State Street shooting, DA says

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County District Attorney’s office has concluded that no Madison police officers will face any criminal liability for their involvement in an officer-on-officer shooting that happened on State Street last fall.

In an updated release from the Madison Police Department, officials said the DA’s office made the decision after reviewing police reports, surveillance footage and other evidence from the night of the shooting.

According to details from the criminal complaint filed against 19-year-old Katoinne Richardson, police tried arresting Richardson on Oct. 10 in the State Street area because he was out after his court-mandated curfew. When police tried making contact with Richardson near a local bar, he reportedly ran before getting into a struggle with an officer.

Madison police said the DA’s review of the evidence from that night indicated that Richardson pulled out a gun and pointed it at responding officers.

Officers at the scene reported seeing a muzzle flash come from Richardson’s gun during the incident, and a shell casing found at the scene was later identified by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory as having come from his gun.

An MPD officer fired one round in response and accidentally hit another police officer who was trying to arrest Richardson at the time.

When interviewed by police, Richardson allegedly told officers he knew he wasn’t supposed to have a gun because of a previous juvenile conviction and ran when he saw the officers because he feared going to prison for a long time once officers found it. He also allegedly said he would rather die than go to prison, so he tried to get officers to shoot and kill him.

Following the shooting and Richardson’s arrest, Richardson’s family and local activists rallied and called for the man’s release, saying police implied Richardson was the one who shot the MPD officer injured in the incident.

Richardson has since been charged with misdemeanor bail jumping for violating the conditions of his bail the night of the incident. His next court date is scheduled for mid-March.

MPD officials said they do not plan to release any more information related to the incident while Richardson’s court proceedings remain open.

According to MPD’s latest update, the department’s Professional Standards and Internal Affairs section recently finished an internal review of the shooting and found the officers involved didn’t violate the department’s Standard Operating Procedure or Code of Conduct.

Keith Brown, the officer who fired his weapon during the incident, is expected to return to patrol duty “in the near future,” according to the report.

