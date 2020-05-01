No late payments, no evictions: Government orders that affect renters

Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — On Friday rent is due for many Wisconsinites, even though many of them could be out of work, but federal and state governments have taken steps to protect renters.

Just this week, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced an emergency rule that prevents landlords from charging late fees or penalties for missed or late rent payments during the public health emergency and for 90 days afterward.

The Evers administration has also ordered that during this time you cannot be evicted from your rental, and the federal government has stopped evictions for any places with a federally backed mortgage.

In Dane County, the Tenant Resource Center can help renters who tenants who need help with this.

Finance director Matt Kozlowski said calls have been up with people who are confused and concerned about what to do.

“There have been so many changes in the last month or so to the way the process normally works, for everything from how and where to pay rent, how do I get repairs done, how do I deal with all the challenges in between,” Kozlowski said. “And then you throw in all the necessary self-isolation, social distancing policies in the middle, it gets really complicated.”

He said any renter who is dealing with a landlord that is not abiding by these rules should communicate in writing, and cite the rules there to protect renters.

Overall, he encouraged open, written communication between landlords and tenants. He said landlords often have to answer to banks, but keeping that communication open can help with understanding between the two parties.

