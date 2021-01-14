Car found burning on Madison’s west side, no injuries reported

Madison police and fire departments are investigating after a car was found on fire on Madison's west side early Thursday morning.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police and fire departments are investigating after a car was found on fire on Madison’s west side early Thursday morning.

Dane County Dispatch said they got the call just after 4 a.m. in the AmericInn parking lot on the 500 block of Grand Canyon Drive, just off of Odana Road. No injuries have been reported. Madison police and fire are investigating.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.