No injuries reported after crash involving pedestrian, dispatch says

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — No one was hurt during a crash between a car and a pedestrian in Sun Prairie, according to Dane County dispatchers.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Monday at the Windsor Street and County Road C intersection, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department.

No one was hurt, dispatchers said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments