No injuries after west side house fire

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — No one is injured after a house fire on Madison’s west side Saturday morning.

According to an incident report, residents in the 3800 block of Council Crest were alerted by smoke alarms going off in their home just after 9 a.m. The report also said they noticed smoke coming out of the chimney.

Authorities said firefighters initiated a rapid attack on the fire and extinguished it before it spread. They also ventilated the house to help remove smoke.

The house suffered only minor damage and the residents have not been displaced. The report also said two cats, a dog and a guinea also made it out safely.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.



