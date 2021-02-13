No injuries after manufacturing facility fire in Madison

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — No one was injured Wednesday in a fire at a manufacturing facility on Madison’s east side.

According to an incident report, automatic extinguishing systems are credited for quickly putting the fire in the 1500 block of Parkside Drive to a stop.

The report said firefighters responded shortly before 6 p.m.

Officials said the fire caused significant damage to a machine, while the automatic water and carbon dioxide extinguisher systems that were in place to protect the equipment in case of fire did their job.

Firefighters said the fire was likely an accident.

