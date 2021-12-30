‘No Hunger Holidays’ event helps 400 Dane Co. families in need

by Site staff

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — The River Food Pantry in Madison teamed up with Feed the Children on Thursday to bring “No Hunger Holidays” to 400 Dane County families.

Each family received a 25-pound box of shelf-stable foods, including cereal, pasta and canned fruits and vegetables, a 10-pound box of essentials like shampoo and lotion and books and toys.

In addition, The River provided trays of fresh produce.

“We see families from all walks of life, from those that are a senior that the Social Security just isn’t quite enough to those families that are working families, and again, it’s not just quite enough to be able to pay the bills. They’re struggling, and so if we can ease the burden a little bit by providing food and hygiene products, that’s what we’re here for,” Rhonda Adams, the food pantry’s executive director, said.

Volunteers for the giveaway on Thursday were from the Black Officers Coalition of the Madison Police Department and Middleton High School.

