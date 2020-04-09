No halt to culture wars during coronavirus outbreak

Associated Press by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A partisan fight over voting in Wisconsin was the first issue linked to the coronavirus to make it to the Supreme Court.

Efforts to limit abortion during the pandemic could eventually land in the hands of the nine justices. Disputes over guns and religious freedom also are popping up around the country.

The virus outbreak has put much of American life on hold, but the nation’s culture wars seem immune from the pandemic.

And in a country deeply divided over politics, both sides have accused the other of using the crisis to advance long-held goals.

