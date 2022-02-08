No Feb. 15 primary scheduled in City of Madison due to lack of candidates

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison will not have a primary election next week due to no offices on the April spring election ballot having enough candidates to require a primary, the city clerk confirmed Tuesday.

Offices that will be up for election on April 5 include:

Court of Appeals Judge – District 4

Dane County Circuit Court Judge – 5 branch seats

Dane County Board Supervisors – 37 seats

Madison Metropolitan School District School Board – Seats 3, 4 and 5

DeForest Area School District School Board – 2 at-large seats for Village of Windsor, 3 at-large seats for Village of DeForest

McFarland School District School Board – 3 at-large seats

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District School Board – Seats for Area I, Area III, Area IV

Sun Prairie Area School District School Board – 3 at-large seats

Verona Area School District School Board – 1 at-large seat, Portion 2 seat

While the City of Madison will not have a February 15 primary election, some cities will still have a primary on that date. Voters should check the MyVote website to see when the next-scheduled election for their area will be and what will be on the ballot.

Primaries for the November election — including the U.S. Senate and governors’ races — will be held later this year.

