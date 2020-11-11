No fans at Badgers basketball, hockey home games this season

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin basketball and hockey home games this season will be played without fans.

UW Athletics announced Wednesday that it is taking a similar approach to how games are at Camp Randall Stadium this season for the football team. A news release said fans will not be allowed into the Kohl Center for basketball or LaBahn Arena for hockey due to the pandemic.

UW had announced earlier this fall that there would be no season tickets for basketball or hockey this season and that season ticket holders have already been refunded or are in the process of being refunded.

