No evidence, damage, injuries after call for shots fired on west side, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a call of multiple gunshots on the city’s west side on Saturday night.

According to an incident report, officers responded to the area near Prairie Road and Loreen Drive after callers called about hearing shots fired. Police said it happened around 6:40 p.m.

The report said officers arrived in the area, but did not find any evidence, damage to property, or injuries.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.