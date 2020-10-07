No damage, injuries after reported gunfire on south side, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of people hearing what they believed was gunfire on the city’s south side Tuesday night.

According to an incident report, one resident in the 1100 block of Moorland Road reported seeing shots between two vehicles shortly before 7:30 p.m. Police said the two vehicles were a Volkswagen SUV and a gold Chevy Silverado.

The report said responding officers investigated the area for property damage, injured people, or shell casings, but did not find any evidence.



