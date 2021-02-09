No criminal charges filed after MPD investigates alleged hate crime incident in front of Portillo’s

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department says no criminal charges will be filed after completing an investigation into the alleged hate crime incident in front of Portillo’s.

On January 6, Yisrael Ami said he was confronted by a group of Trump supporters outside Portillo’s on the city’s east side.

Ami said he and his daughter were waiting in his car for his wife to come out of the restaurant when five people pulled into the parking lot, parked beside him and started yelling racial slurs.

Ami said he filed a police report.