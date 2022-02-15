No City of Madison primaries today, but here’s who does have an election
MADISON, Wis. — While the City of Madison is not holding a spring primary election today due to races appearing on the April spring election ballot not having enough candidates to require a primary, there are a handful of races across southern Wisconsin being held today.
Here’s a list of what’s on local ballots:
(I) = Incumbent
Beloit School Board
Torey Champeny
J’Juan Winfield, Sr.
Kathy Larson
Megan Miller (I)
Christine Raleigh
Ryan McKillips
Matthew Windmoeller-Schmit
DeVon McIntyre
Gregg Schneider (I)
Brian Anderson
Allison Semrau (I)
Boscobel Mayor
Robin Baumeister
Brenda Kalish
Kurt Hoeper
Brodhead Referendum to Exceed Levy Limits
Yes
No
Columbia Co. Board – District 3
Tom Borgkvist
David Dwyer
Josiah Wynn
Columbia Co. Board – District 23
James Foley
Julia Hoffman
Andrew Groves
Grant Co. Board – District 6
Kevin Udelhoven
Jeremy Reuter
Joseph Mumm
Grant Co. Board – District 13
Mike Mooney
Kathy Kopp
Clyde Holverson
Mt. Horeb School Board
Leah Lipska (I)
Kevin Sommers
Mary Nelson
Carly Fisher
Adam Mertz
Chris Smith
Karl Zelle
Jeff Shields
Kristen Karcz
Jeff Hanna (I)
Joel Craven
Portage Mayor
Mitchel Craig
Rick Dodd (I)
Kyle Little
New Glarus School Board
Bill Oemichen (I)
Alex Bean
Heather Thornton
Ron Roesslein
Jenny Julseth
Rock County Board – District 3
Matt McIntyre
Danette Rynes (I)
Debi Towns
Lodi School Board
Scott Bilse
Julie McKiernan (I)
Heather Baron
William Wipperfuth (I)
Nathan Dennis
