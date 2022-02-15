No City of Madison primaries today, but here’s who does have an election

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — While the City of Madison is not holding a spring primary election today due to races appearing on the April spring election ballot not having enough candidates to require a primary, there are a handful of races across southern Wisconsin being held today.

Here’s a list of what’s on local ballots:

(I) = Incumbent

Beloit School Board

Torey Champeny

J’Juan Winfield, Sr.

Kathy Larson

Megan Miller (I)

Christine Raleigh

Ryan McKillips

Matthew Windmoeller-Schmit

DeVon McIntyre

Gregg Schneider (I)

Brian Anderson

Allison Semrau (I)

Boscobel Mayor

Robin Baumeister

Brenda Kalish

Kurt Hoeper

Brodhead Referendum to Exceed Levy Limits

Yes

No

Columbia Co. Board – District 3

Tom Borgkvist

David Dwyer

Josiah Wynn

Columbia Co. Board – District 23

James Foley

Julia Hoffman

Andrew Groves

Grant Co. Board – District 6

Kevin Udelhoven

Jeremy Reuter

Joseph Mumm

Grant Co. Board – District 13

Mike Mooney

Kathy Kopp

Clyde Holverson

Mt. Horeb School Board

Leah Lipska (I)

Kevin Sommers

Mary Nelson

Carly Fisher

Adam Mertz

Chris Smith

Karl Zelle

Jeff Shields

Kristen Karcz

Jeff Hanna (I)

Joel Craven

Portage Mayor

Mitchel Craig

Rick Dodd (I)

Kyle Little

New Glarus School Board

Bill Oemichen (I)

Alex Bean

Heather Thornton

Ron Roesslein

Jenny Julseth

Rock County Board – District 3

Matt McIntyre

Danette Rynes (I)

Debi Towns

Lodi School Board

Scott Bilse

Julie McKiernan (I)

Heather Baron

William Wipperfuth (I)

Nathan Dennis

