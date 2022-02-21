No charges to be filed in post-game brawl between Michigan and Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Officials at the UW-Madison Police Department say no charges will be filed as a result of Sunday’s fight following the men’s basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines.

UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott says the department checked in with both Wisconsin and Michigan officials after the incident, and everyone involved said they were not interested in pursuing charges. No citations will be given as a result of the altercation, either.

“Like other disagreements and scuffles that happen in sports, we’re letting each school’s athletic department and the Big Ten handle the incident,” Lovicott added.

The Big Ten says it takes the incident, which started with an altercation between Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, seriously and will evaluate possible discipline.

The altercation between Gard and Howard seems to have stemmed from a late timeout called by Gard as the Badgers were on their way to a blowout win over the Wolverines. Howard appeared to be angry with the move after the game, and Gard says he stopped Howard in the handshake line to try to explain the situation.

Video showed Howard telling Gard not to touch him, before Howard ultimately grabbed Gard’s shirt while yelling. The situation spurred a shoving match between those associated with the Badgers and the Wolverines, with some players throwing punches at each other and Howard eventually slapping Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

After the game, Howard claimed Gard had started the incident by stopping him in the handshake line.

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel issued a statement after the game, calling the behavior of Howard and others on the Michigan side “totally unacceptable.”

Statement from University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel: pic.twitter.com/GVt0zxcgLN — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) February 20, 2022

“There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors,” Manuel’s statement on Sunday read.