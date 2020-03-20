No charges for officers who fatally shot armed man in Wausau

Associated Press by Associated Press

WAUSAU, Wis. — Prosecutors say there will be no charges filed against Wausau police officers and Marathon County sheriff’s deputies involved in the fatal shooting of an armed man who fired several rounds at police.

Thirty-six-year-old Jack Bolinger was killed by officers on Jan. 16 after he fired at them multiple times as they responded to a report of a man trying to enter a vehicle.

An autopsy report shows Bolinger had toxic levels of methamphetamine in his system.

Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon says the officers did everything they could to avoid deadly force and their actions were appropriate and justified.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments