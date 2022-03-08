No charges for Madison officers who fired weapons at man who took his own life

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County District Attorney’s office says it won’t press charges against Madison Police officers who fired a Taser and a gun at a man who eventually took his own life during an armed suicide threat late last year.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne’s office released the findings of their investigation Monday for the incident, which happened on November 28, 2021 at a home on Secret Garden Drive, and determined there were no potential criminal liability for the officers involved.

Police said at the time that an 18-year-old man made the threats of suicide and previously tried to convince his girlfriend to also take her life, and family members were trying to de-escalate the situation when officers arrived that night.

Police said in November that the man, identified by the District Attorney’s office as William Salas, went into the basement of the home, where an officer eventually fired their gun. Police said that Salas was not hit by the officer’s bullet, but did turn his own gun on himself.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation handled the investigation into the incident before turning its findings over to the Dane County District Attorney’s office, which concluded based on the evidence and medical examiner’s reports that is what happened.

Report details events leading up to teen’s death

The investigation found that officers had previously met with Salas two days before the incident, on November 26, after the mother of Salas’ girlfriend called authorities saying he was threatening to kill himself and tried to convince her daughter to take her own life as well. Officers were given permission to search Salas’ room for a gun, but didn’t find one on that day.

On November 28, officers were called to the home on Secret Garden Drive and talked with Salas’ parents, who were outside and gave officers a key to get inside the home. Salas walked out onto the porch, but tried to go back inside when approached by an officer, identified in the District Attorney’s report as Officer Thompson.

The officer reportedly told Salas, “We need to talk,” to which he responded, “We’re not doing this.”

The report says Officer Thompson thought Salas’ girlfriend may still be inside the home, so she tried to prevent him from going back inside, attempting to pin him against the door while she called for backup. Salas eventually got away and closed the door behind him, but not before Officer Thompson said she saw Salas’ girlfriend inside.

The officer used the key provided by the parents to get inside and saw Salas run through the kitchen before heading down to the basement. Officer Thompson also went down the stairs, followed by several officers who did not want her to go into the basement without backup.

Thompson said she did not see where Salas went, but noticed the backs of two MPD officers in another room in the basement. She then said she heard two quick “pops” and saw Salas fall to the ground with a gun next to him and blood coming from his head as she entered the room.

Another MPD officer, identified as Officer Frias, told investigators he had drawn his Taser as he went down the stairs and saw another officer, identified as Officer Kimberley, with his gun drawn. When they entered the room where Salas was, Frias said he saw Salas holding a handgun under his chin. Kimberley reportedly yelled, “Drop the gun,” to Salas before Frias shot his Taser.

Frias said almost immediately after he fired the Taser, he heard a gunshot and Salas fell.

Officer Kimberley, meanwhile, told investigators he also fired his gun because he thought other officers were in imminent danger when he saw Salas turn toward them and bring the gun up as he turned. Kimberley said he saw Salas shoot himself before falling to the ground. Evidence from the scene showed Kimberley’s bullet did not hit Salas.

Officer Kimberley and Officer Thompson tried life-saving measures, but Salas eventually died from the gunshot wound. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the only wound to Salas was consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot, and the Taser had no effect because one prong missed Salas’ body, meaning there was no closed circuit for the electrical current.

DA’s reasoning for no officer charges

Ozanne said Monday there will be no charges for Officer Frias or Officer Kimberley, since they said they felt they were in danger, and their weapons were not the ones responsible for the death.

“Under Wisconsin law, which applies equally to members of law enforcement and to those who are not, any person may use deadly force to respond to a genuine fear of deadly force to that person or any other person,” Ozanne said. “In this case, the MPD Officer was compelled to use deadly force when confronted by a person armed with a handgun moving toward other officers and not responding to commands to drop the handgun, although the officer’s use of force did not cause the injury which caused the death.”

Ozanne added that evidence and scene diagrams all corroborate the officers’ statements on what happened.

The officers involved were on administrative leave while the investigation was ongoing.

