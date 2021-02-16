No charges filed against State Troopers who shot, killed man after chase in Fort Atkinson

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall says no criminal charges will be filed against the officers who shot and killed a man in Fort Atkinson in December.

Hall announced her decision in a press release Tuesday evening, saying she believes the officers’ actions were “lawful and reasonable acts of defense of self and others.”

State Troopers say they tried to pull over Joseph R. Crawford-Lamal and a passenger in his car on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek on December 9th. The car briefly stopped and the passenger ran off while Crawford-Lamal drove off and continued to be chased by the State Patrol.

Authorities say he fired shots at Troopers during the chase, which lasted until Crawford-Lamal hit spike strips and came to a stop. They say Crawford-Lamal got out of the car with a gun and tried to carjack another person before he was shot by three State Troopers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Wisconsin law allows all persons, including police officers, to use deadly force in an act of self-defense or defense of others if the person reasonably believed that he or another person face an unlawful interference that created a risk of death or great bodily harm,” Hall said in a release announcing her decision.

Dashcam video shows Crawford-Lamal’s hand outside of the driver’s side window of the car he was driving, shooting at one of the troopers involved in the chase that was at an intersection across the street from an elementary school. Other Troopers also reported hearing and seeing gunshots during the course of the chase.

As the chase continued, one of the Troopers said he tried a “PIT” maneuver to spin out the car, only for Crawford-Lamal to point the gun out of the driver’s side window again, causing the Trooper to back off. The chase continued with troopers reporting more shots being fired at them before the car finally stopped on a median on Highway 12.

Dashcam video shows Crawford-Lamal get out of the car and walk over to an SUV that was pulled over nearby, pointing the gun at officers and the driver of the SUV before trying to open the doors of the SUV. He was shot after he turned away from the SUV and fell to the ground. The investigation found he was shot 7 times, with all of the shots coming before he fell to the ground.

Officers handcuffed him and tried life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

The incident was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation before materials were turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.