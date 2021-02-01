No cause determined yet in fatal Grant Co. fire that killed 2 children, no foul play suspected

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into what caused a fatal fire in the Village of Blue River last month is still ongoing.

The sheriff’s office says it is continuing to work with the State Fire Marshall’s office to look into what caused the fire that killed three people, including two children on January 23rd. At this point, the sheriff’s office says they have not been able to pinpoint an official cause.

They do say, however, that there is no indication of foul play and they do not believe the fire was intentional.

