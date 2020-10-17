No cases update amid DHS system maintenance

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services typically updates its new coronavirus case numbers each day around 2 p.m.

On Saturday, there was no new case update due to system maintenance.

“The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) will be undergoing routine maintenance beginning on Friday, October 16, 2020, through Sunday, October 18, 2020,” a note on the DHS website reads. “DHS will not be updating COVID-19 visualizations during this time. For a more accurate representation of COVID-19 in Wisconsin during this upgrade, we recommend looking at the 7-day rolling averages.”

Wisconsin topped 4,000 new cases of coronavirus in a single day on Friday, according to combined data from DHS and county dashboards.* That was the state’s first time having more than 4,000 cases in a single day, and the fourth consecutive day with at least 3,000 new cases.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

