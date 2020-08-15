No bull: Firefighters take off running when ‘Ferdinand’ shows up

Hot on their heels, Ferdinand the bull runs firefighters out of area. Ventura County Fire Department

Firefighters face fear all the time, but this was something different.

Southern California crews battling the Lake Fire on Friday were chased by a bull — known locally as Ferdinand — while they cleared a road.

“#LakeFire Ferdinand the Bull wasn’t clowning around,” the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted. “Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day.”

The tweet included a short video clip of a handful of helmeted firemen steering clear of the bull’s wide horns.

Some residents on Twitter suggested the bull is actually one called Maxwell and that, regardless, the animal was probably just scared by the blaze near Lake Hughes.

Affiliate KCAL in Los Angeles reported, “The Lake Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest between Santa Clarita and Palmdale reached 17,482 acres and was 12% contained as of Friday night. The fire has destroyed at least 21 structures, officials said, and continues to threaten thousands more.”

