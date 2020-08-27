No arrests made as Madison protests remain peaceful overnight

MADISON, Wis. — Police say they made no arrests after another night of protests in Madison as a crowd of hundreds of people stayed peaceful Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Police say a group marched to the Dane County Courthouse without incident before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Later in the night, a group gathered near Library Mall on the UW-Madison campus at about 9 p.m. Police say that group marched up State Street as they picked up more followers, with an estimated 250 to 300 people taking part at its peak.

Police say one person was seen throwing rocks at homes on Langdon Street during the march, but leaders immediately put an end to it.

Althea Bernstein was a part of the group that protested Wednesday night into Thursday morning. She said it was her first time downtown since an incident that is being investigated by Madison police and the FBI as a hate crime.

A look at the size of the crowd of demonstrators, which has now made it to the State Capitol. Althea Bernstein is here and speaking. During protests in June, she was lit on fire after she says a group of men threw lighter fluid on her. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/rJR8Xv7iSQ — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) August 27, 2020

Berstein says she was driving downtown in June when a group of white men doused her with lighter fluid and set her on fire. Madison police have repeatedly told News 3 Now that they have no updates on the investigation.

