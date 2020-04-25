No arrests, citations reported at Mifflin Street Block Party after offiicals say party ‘will not be tolerated’

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department reported Saturday that residents in the Mifflin Street area have followed the department’s warning against holding the party this year.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, police had not made any arrests nor issued any citations. Police said 2 p.m. is usually peak party time for the annual block party.

Officials released a statement Wednesday saying festivities “will not be tolerated this year,” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the release, anyone who participated in the block party would be fined at least $376.

Police said they are continuing to monitor the area.

