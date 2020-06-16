No additional jail time in accidental shooting in Madison

Associated Press by Associated Press

iStock/junial

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County judge says a woman who accidentally shot a friend in the face won’t have to serve any additional jail time and can ask to have her felony conviction expunged after she pays restitution and court costs.

Prosecutors wanted 18-year-old Kennedy DeNoble to spend six more months in jail and serve probation for shooting Gregory Hampton Jr. at his Madison apartment last year.

Hampton’s mother, Stephanie Brandstetter, told Judge John Hyland Monday her son has endured one surgery after another during three months in the hospital and still has a long way to go.

The State Journal reports that as part of a plea agreement, DeNoble pleaded guilty in March to injury by negligent use of a weapon.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments