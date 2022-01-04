No. 23 Badgers knock off No. 3 Purdue in West Lafayette

by Stephen Cohn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wisconsin claimed its biggest win so far of the season after knocking off No. 3 Purdue on the road Monday night.

The Badgers, who moved up to No. 23 in the AP top 25 on Monday, took a five-point lead into the break and held on for the 74-69 win at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Sophomore guard Johnny Davis had one of the biggest games of his career, scoring a career-high 37 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Senior guard Brad Davison added 13 points.

Purdue (12-2, 1-2) also dropped a Big Ten game last month as the No. 1 team in the country on a last-second heave at Rutgers.

Wisconsin (11-2, 2-1) returns to the court Thursday night vs. Iowa. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on FS1.

