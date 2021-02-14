No. 21 Wisconsin falls short against No. 3 Michigan

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — In Michigan’s return to the court after a three-week COVID pause, the Badgers nearly pulled off the upset, but fell 67-59.

No. 3 Michigan postponed its planned return against No. 6 Illinois on Thursday in favor of a trip to Madison to face the No. 21 Badgers on Sunday afternoon. In the nationally televised contest, it was Aleem Ford and D’Mitrik Trice who almost led Greg Gard’s team to its biggest win of the season.

Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6 Big Ten) had been looking for a signature win with just four weeks until Selection Sunday. The Badgers carried a 12-point lead into the break, but several lengthy scoring droughts in the second half allowed the Wolverines to claw their way back into it.

Michigan (9-1) only has one loss in Big Ten play, coming at the hands of Minnesota last month.

